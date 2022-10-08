Boykin, defense help No. 14 NC State rally past FSU 19-17

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devan Boykin picked off Jordan Travis’ pass in the end zone with 38 seconds left and No. 14 North Carolina State rallied past Florida State 19-17 on Saturday night despite losing quarterback Devin Leary to injury. Boykin’s clean catch in the end zone was the clinching play on a big — and gritty — performance by the Wolfpack’s veteran defense after halftime. N.C. State (5-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) held Florida State (4-2, 2-2) to 93 yards after the break, helping the Wolfpack rally from a 17-3 halftime deficit. Christopher Dunn also kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder early in the fourth and the go-ahead 27-yard score with 6:33 left.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.