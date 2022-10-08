Baker, Williams lead way as So. Illinois tops Missouri St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nic Baker threw two touchdown passes, Javon Williams Jr. ran for two scores and Southern Illinois defeated Missouri State 38-21. The Salukis fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before reeling off the next 38 points to remain tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Williams scored on a 1-yard run that tied the game at 14 in the second quarter and his second 1-yard touchdown early in the second half gave the Salukis a 24-14 lead. Baker threw two touchdown passes — 7 yards to Bryce Miller and 41 yards to Avante Cox — in the final 1:06 of the third quarter and Southern Illinois led 38-14.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.