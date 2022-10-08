Annexstad, Illinois State beat Northern Iowa 23-21

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Zack Annexstad passed for 257 yards and a touchdown, Ian Wagner kicked three field goals and Illinois State beat Northern Iowa 23-21. Annexstad’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Deming capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive and gave the Red Birds a 7-0 lead with 8:39 left in the first quarter. Sergio Morancy answered with a 53-yard touchdown catch-and-run less than 3 minutes later but Wagner’s first field goal, a 33-yarder with 2:18 left in the first quarter, gave Illinois State the lead for good. Sam Schnee scored on a 6-yard run for Northern Iowa (2-4, 2-2) to cap a 14-play, 92-yard drive and trim the deficit to 23-21 with 12:50 left in the game.

