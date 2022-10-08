Andrea Skinner resigns as Hockey Canada’s interim chair

TORONTO (AP) — Andrea Skinner has resigned as interim chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors. Skinner joined the board of directors in November 2020 as a volunteer, and assumed the role of chair in August after the resignation of former chair Michael Brind’Amour. Hockey Canada has been under intense scrutiny since May, when it was revealed an undisclosed settlement had been paid to a woman who alleged in a lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by eight players — including members of the country’s world junior team — after a 2018 gala in London, Ontario. Allegations of gang sexual assault involving the 2003 world junior team emerged in July. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.