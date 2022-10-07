Saints’ Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says he expects Andy Dalton to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. Dalton made his first start for New Orleans in last week’s 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London because of back and ankle injuries hampering season-opening starter Jameis Winston. Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown without an interception. The Saints also have ruled out defensive end Payton Turner with a chest injury and safety P.J. Williams with a quadriceps injury.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.