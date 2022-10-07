Robinson scores 29 as Heat beat Grizzlies 111-108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 29 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 111-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson shot 7 for 11 from the field, including 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. Jamal Cain, an undrafted rookie who played his last college season at Oakland University, scored 19 points, and Nikola Jovic — the 27th overall pick in the draft — scored 13 points as the Heat played the game with their reserves. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 18 points, while Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 17 with four assists.

