NY Giants bring back veteran safety Landon Collins

WARE, England (AP) — Veteran safety Landon Collins has rejoined the New York Giants, signing to the practice squad ahead of the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Collins played his first four seasons with the Giants before signing with the Washington Commanders. The three-time Pro Bowler is not expected to play Sunday. Coach Brian Daboll said Collins has “a long way to go.” Collins can play both safety and linebacker. He worked out for the Giants on Monday. The Giants drafted Collins out of Alabama with the first pick of the second round in 2015.

