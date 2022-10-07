Man City fined $289K for pitch invasion after title win

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has been fined $289,000 for fans invading the pitch after winning the Premier League title in May. The English Football Association says Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa. City’s late comeback after trailing by two goals ensured securing the league title with one point more than Liverpool. The FA says Man City “admitted that it failed to ensure its spectators . . . conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

