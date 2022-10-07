Füllkrug scores late penalty for Bremen to beat Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga top-scorer Niclas Füllkrug has converted a much-disputed late penalty to give Werder Bremen a 2-1 win at Hoffenheim. Füllkrug scored from the spot in the 88th minute to take his league-leading tally to eight from nine games. Promoted Bremen has its second consecutive win. Hoffenheim had been hoping to go top ahead of the rest of the ninth round. But it was to rue referee Benjamin Cortus’ decision to penalize Stanley Nsoki for his challenge on Mitchell Weiser after consulting TV replays. Füllkrug ensured Bremen moved to fourth place.

