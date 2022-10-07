Djokovic sees off Khachanov to meet Medvedev in Astana semis

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic is into the semifinals in Kazakhstan after beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets. Djokovic wrapped up the first set with a backhand volley and the second set with an ace. Daniil Medvedev awaits him in the semifinals on Saturday. Medvedev has a 4-6 win-loss record against Djokovic. They haven’t met since the Paris final last November when Djokovic won in three sets. Medvedev overwhelmed Roberto Bautista Agut for the loss of two games on a straight forward quarterfinals day. The other semifinal pits third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas leads their matchups 5-4. Tsitsipas has yet to lose a set after dispatching Hubert Kurkacz, and Rublev eliminated Adrian Mannarino.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.