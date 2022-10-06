Xabi Alonso says he’s ready for the Leverkusen limelight

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso is finally ready for the limelight again. The 40-year-old former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star was appointed Bayer Leverkusen coach this week after serving a three-year coaching apprenticeship with Real Sociedad’s reserve team. It’s his first senior management job despite receiving plenty of offers before. Alonso says “I felt that I needed to prepare myself and to find the right moment. I feel ready that this is the right moment. And this is a great project.” Alonso is inheriting a team that has won only two games. Leverkusen is second from bottom in the Bundesliga after eight rounds.

