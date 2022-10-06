William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel has reinstated the 25 points William Byron was docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had appealed the NASCAR penalty, which was initially a $50,000 fine and the loss of 25 critical points in the championship race. The appeals panel instead upped the monetary fine to $100,000 and gave Byron back his points. He is now seventh in the standings and 14 points above the cutline heading into this weekend’s playoff race.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.