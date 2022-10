CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox enter the offseason with some major issues to address after one of their most disappointing seasons. The to-do list starts with hiring a new manager to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. Slugger José Abreu has an expiring contract. The White Sox have to figure out a way to improve on the bases and in the field. They committed more errors than all but two teams.

