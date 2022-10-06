‘Unreal and surreal’: Skiers slam Asian Winter Games host

Leading World Cup skiers are questioning the decision to award a yet-to-be-built resort in Saudi Arabia the hosting rights of the 2029 Asian Winter Games. Former Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia calls it “something unreal and surreal.” Two-time Olympic medalist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde says “Why? What do we gain from it, where is this going, and how is it possible?” Skiing officials from France have also lashed out at the decision. Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in mountains near the $500 billion futuristic city project Neom. The Olympic Council of Asia picked the Saudi candidacy that centers on Trojena.

