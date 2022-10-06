Steven Kwan makes the Guardians go from the top

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan began the season on an historic tear and has set the tone for the Cleveland Guardians for six months. He will now lead them into the postseason. Baseball’s youngest team won the AL Central championship with a huge assist from the 25-year-old Kwan. His batting average has hovered around .300 all season and he’s provided Gold Glove-caliber defense in left field, which was a major question mark entering the season. In many ways, Kwan is a reflection of the Guardians, who don’t hit many home runs but play a throwback style. Cleveland opens the wild-card round on Friday against Tampa Bay.

