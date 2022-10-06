Stanković appointed coach of last-place Sampdoria in Serie A

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Former Lazio and Inter Milan midfielder Dejan Stanković has been appointed coach of last-place Serie A club Sampdoria. Stanković replaces Marco Giampaolo after he was fired following a 3-0 loss at home to promoted side Monza last weekend. Sampdoria hasn’t won a game this season with two draws and six losses. It will be the second head coaching job for Stanković and the first in Italy after he stepped down as Red Star Belgrade manager in August after the Serbian team failed to qualify for the Champions League. Stanković will make his debut at Bologna on Saturday.

