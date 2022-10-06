Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing

MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach. Sevilla says the 62-year-old Argentine has agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more. Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17 before leaving to take over Argentina. He replaces Julen Lopetegui a day after he was fired following the team’s poor start to the season. Sampaoli inherits a club that is in 17th place in the Spanish league and winless in three Champions League games. Sevilla hosts a strong Athletic Bilbao side on Saturday in the Spanish league before visiting Dortmund next week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.