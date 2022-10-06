Rahm off to a good start at Spanish Open; Wu leads early

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm has overcome early jitters from playing at home and shot a 7-under 64 in the opening round of the Spanish Open. He’s one shot behind clubhouse leader Ashun Wu. Rahm is trying to win for the third time at home and join the great Seve Ballesteros for the most Spanish Open titles. Rahm says his heartbeat was “definitely a lot more intense on the first few shots and the first few putts” because he is playing in front of the home crowd. Rahm made six birdies, an eagle and a bogey at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

