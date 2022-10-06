Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the latest blow to New England’s depth at quarterback. The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary. Hoyer was making his first start since 2020, filling in for Mac Jones, who has ankle injury. Jones has been a limited participant in practice. If he isn’t ready to go, rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to make his first career start when New England plays host to Detroit.

