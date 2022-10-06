Packers play 1st international game, facing Giants in London

The Green Bay Packers play an international game for the first time Sunday as they face the New York Giants at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are heading overseas with 3-1 records. The New York Giants have the NFL’s leading rusher in Saquon Barkley. The Giants also have an uncertain quarterback situation because Daniel Jones sprained his left ankle in a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers are coming off a 27-24 overtime triumph over the New England Patriots.

By The Associated Press

