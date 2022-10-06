No. 23 Mississippi State hosts struggling Arkansas in SEC

Ranked for the first time this season, No. 23 Mississippi State goes after a third straight victory when it hosts Arkansas in SEC play. The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-24 victory over No. 17 Texas A&M while the Razorbacks aim to halt a two-game slide after losing to top-ranked Alabama. MSU features dynamic quarterback Will Rogers and opportunistic cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who picked off passes last week. Arkansas counters with the nation’s No. 2 sack attack led by linebacker Drew Sanders. The Razorbacks could be without quarterback KJ Jefferson, who’s questionable with a head injury.

