Murray has 25 points to lead Hawks past Bucks in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points in his Atlanta debut and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 on in the NBA’s first game in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf. The teams will play another preseason game on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 19 points. Jevon Carter scored 17 points off Milwaukee’s bench. Murray added nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. His backcourt partner, Trae Young, added 22 points with three assists. Murray was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs for three first-round picks in the Hawks’ biggest offseason move.

