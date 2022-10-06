MLS, Liga MX unveil World Cup-style format for Leagues Cup

Major League Soccer and Liga MX have announced the format for the expanded Leagues Cup competition next summer that will feature all teams from both leagues participating in the month-long tournament with a World Cup-style group stage and 32-team knockout bracket. The competition will include all 47 teams and begin on Friday, July 21 and conclude on Saturday, Aug. 19. All 77 games of the tournament will be played in the United States and Canada. The expansion of the tournament was first announced in September 2021 and will feature a prize money for the winning clubs, along with berths in the CONCACAF Champions League for the first, second and third place teams.

