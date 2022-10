NEW YORK (AP) — Fans have watched more than 11.5 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV during the regular season, a record for the streaming package and a 9.8% increase over last year. The five most-watched games on the streaming platform were from this season, including the Red Sox-Yankees opener on April 8. Overall, nine of the 10 most-watched days and games came this season.

