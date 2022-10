NEW YORK (AP) — Use of Major League Baseball’s injured list declined by 13% this season and time lost fell by 4%. There were 854 placements on the injured list through the end of the regular season on Wednesday. That was down from 983 placements in 2021, the first full season following a schedule curtailed to 60 games because of the pandemic. Days lost to time on the injured list totaled 41,916, down from 43,513 in 2021.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.