Manoah, Blue Jays vs Castillo, Mariners in playoff opener

TORONTO (AP) — There’s a whole lot riding on Alek Manoah’s first career playoff start, but the Toronto Blue Jays All-Star right-hander isn’t the least bit fazed about facing the Seattle Mariners in Friday’s wild-card opener. Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.44 ERA in his second big league season, anchoring a rotation that also includes two righties on $100-million-plus contracts, Kevin Gausman and José Berríos. Luis Castillo starts for the Mariners, making their first postseason appearance since 2001. Every game in the best-of-three matchup will be played in Toronto.

