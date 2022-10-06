Man United overcomes early deficit, wins in Europa League

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League and begin the healing process after a humiliating derby loss in the Premier League. United was seeking some respite in Cyprus following a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday and suffered more embarrassment by falling behind in the 34th minute. A second-half double from Marcus Rashford and another goal by fellow substitute Anthony Martial saw United turn it around. It was a second victory in three Group E games for United, which is three points behind Real Sociedad. Sociedad was a 2-0 winner at 10-man Sheriff Tiraspol.

