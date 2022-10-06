Lions, Patriots looking to bounce back from 1-3 starts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Scoring points hasn’t been an issue for the Detroit Lions this season, but it hasn’t translated into many victories. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up this week. Through four weeks, the Lions are averaging an NFL-high 35 points and a league-high 437 yards per game. But even 45 points was wasn’t enough to beat Seattle at Ford Field last week to drop Detroit to 1-3. New England is also 1-3 and is looking at the prospect of having its third starting quarterback in three weeks with Mac Jones nursing a tender ankle and Brian Hoyer in the concussion protocol. If they’re out, rookie Bailey Zappe will make his first career start.

