Kyle Walker in doubt for World Cup after groin surgery

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England defender Kyle Walker is in doubt for this year’s World Cup after undergoing groin surgery this week. The Manchester City player sustained the injury in the win 6-3 over Manchester United on Sunday. He was taken off the field in the 41st minute. Walker says “my operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. City said in a statement on Thursday that the surgery was “successful.” The 32-year-old Walker had been a certainty for the England squad but coach Gareth Southgate now faces an anxious wait to see if the defender can recover in time to play in Qatar.

