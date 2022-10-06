Kecmanovic saves 6 match points, beats Evans at Japan Open

TOKYO (AP) — Miomir Kecmanovic saved six match points before beating Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals at the Japan Open. The Serbian was trailing 40-0 with Evans serving at 5-4 in the third set before producing series of winners to level the match. Kecmanovic says “that was the first time that I was able to do that.” Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The American won his 13th consecutive tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (7). Nick Kyrgios had 22 aces in his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kamil Majchrzak. The Australian qualified for his ninth quarterfinal appearance this year.

