Jets QB Wilson hopes to build off big finish in season debut

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s season debut was far from perfect. When it counted most, he was as impressive as the New York Jets needed him to be. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said the resilience of Wilson and the offense in the fourth-quarter comeback last Sunday at Pittsburgh shows a lot about the quarterback as a leader. Wilson says the Jets learned a lot from their winning drive and hope to carry the momentum into this week’s game. The Jets are looking to snap a 12-game losing streak against AFC East opponents when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

