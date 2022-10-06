Hertha Berlin investor Lars Windhorst wants his money back

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin investor Lars Windhorst wants his 374 million euros back. The relationship between the Bundesliga club and its financial backer has ruptured to the point where Windhorst no longer wants anything to do with the team. It comes after the publication last week of a report alleging he hired an Israeli detective agency to try and force the former club president out. Hertha reacted to the Financial Times report by calling on Windhorst to respond with a written explanation, and it asked lawyers to investigate the newspaper’s story. Windhorst responded by asking Hertha to buy his shares back.

