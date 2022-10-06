Half of MLB video review challenges led to overturned calls

NEW YORK (AP) — Just over half of the 1,261 video review challenges made by teams in the major leagues were successful this season. Major League Baseball says 633 calls challenged by clubs were overturned, which comes to 50.2%. There were 240 calls confirmed and 388 allowed to stand — where there was not enough evidence to confirm or overturn. The New York Mets led the majors with a 78.9% success rate, followed by St. Louis at 63.2% and Cleveland at 61.9%. Oakland (37.5%), the Los Angeles Angels (38.3%) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39.5%) were the least successful.

