Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:58 AM

Fight between Benn and Eubank Jr officially postponed

KION

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Sports Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn has officially been postponed. The decision comes after the British Boxing Board of Control had already withdrawn sanctioning of the bout because Benn failed a doping test. While promoters still hoped to stage the contest they have now admitted defeat. They explained it is in the best interests of the fighters to postpone. Matchroom Boxing says it an investigation needed to start.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content