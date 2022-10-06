Ferrucci hired to drive Foyt’s flagship No. 14 in IndyCar

Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar racing next season in A.J. Foyt’s flagship car after two seasons filling in as a substitute driver for other teams. AJ Foyt Racing said Ferrucci will drive the No. 14 Chevrolet, which is fielded out of Foyt’s headquarters in Waller, Texas. Ferrucci recently relocated to Texas. Ferrucci entered eight IndyCar races over the last two seasons, including once as the emergency replacement for Jack Harvey at Texas Motor Speedway when Harvey suffered a concussion. He also was the Team Penske standby driver in July at Indianapolis in case Josef Newgarden wasn’t cleared to compete.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.