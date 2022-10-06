David Ross, Chicago Cubs hope to build on strong 2nd half

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs went 74-88 this season, a three-win improvement from 2021 that was good enough for third in the National League Central. It was the first time that Chicago finished with a losing record in consecutive years since a string of five in a row from 2010 to 2014. The season was marked by a pair of long losing streaks, in June and again in July. But the Cubs put together a solid finish, going 40-31 in their last 71 games to provide some optimism this offseason.

