Club official: Barcelona must shed veterans to balance books

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s financial vice president says the club won’t be able to reduce its salary burden to sustainable levels until several veteran players finish their contracts over the next two seasons. Eduard Romeu says that includes the contracts of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Romeu says the club wants its total salary burden to reach $491 million from the $644 million it’s at this season. Barcelona finished last season with a profit for the first time in three years. But that was only possible after it sold off part of its television rights and other assets.

