Cardinals, Cavaliers clash seeking first conference victory

Two teams badly in need of a victory will get the ACC slate started at noon on Saturday at Scott Stadium. Louisville is coming off a one-point loss at Boston College and Virginia was beaten handily at Duke. The Cavaliers have won both previous home games and will play five of their next six at home. The Cardinals’ 34-33 loss at B.C. came by the same score as Virginia’s victory last season in Kentucky, when they rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.