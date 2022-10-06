Amid the losses, Pirates believe end of overhaul is in sight

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates believe they are nearing the end of their top-to-bottom rebuild despite another 100-loss season. Manager Derek Shelton says the arrival of young players like rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz and pitchers Roansy Contreras and Julio Ortiz show that the overhauled minor league system is better. Cruz hit 17 home runs while playing half the season but needs to work on his defense after committing 17 errors. Outfielder Jack Suwinski’s 19 home runs tied for the National League lead among rookies. He says the team is closer to contending than it was a year ago.

