After being swept last season, Ravens face Bengals again

The Cincinnati Bengals return to play the Ravens on Sunday night in Baltimore. That’s the site of the Bengals’ 41-17 victory last season. Cincinnati also trounced the Ravens 41-21 in a December rematch, when Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards against a depleted Baltimore secondary. The Ravens have dropped their share of close games over the past couple years, but the Bengals are the one team that’s really made them look bad. Both teams are 2-2 this season.

