Yankees lose finale in Texas without Judge, end with 99 Ws

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees settled for 99 wins in the regular season and 62 home runs for Aaron Judge. With Judge out of the lineup a day after setting the American League single-season homer record, the AL East champions lost their regular-season finale 4-2 against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Jose Trevino homered for the Yankees, who missed a chance to reach 100 wins for the 22nd time. They get an extended break before opening the AL Division Series at home on Tuesday. Charlie Culberson and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers. Texas finished 68-94 for its sixth consecutive losing season.

