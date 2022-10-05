Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sang “Happy Birthday” to teammate Lewis Cine over Zoom with the rookie safety still in London recovering. Cine turned 23 on Wednesday. He suffered a compound fracture to his lower left leg in Minnesota’s win over New Orleans on Sunday and had surgery on Tuesday. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he believes Cine will be back on the field next season. Cine was hurt while blocking on the punt return team. He played primarily on special teams.

