Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after missing the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal with their young 41-goal scorer late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 79 points in his 74 games. General manager Jim Nill says Robertson is an integral part of the present and future of the team. He was the 39th overall draft pick by the Stars in 2017. He has 125 points in his 128 NHL games.

