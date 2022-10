Top-ranked Alabama isn’t the only team in the SEC West Division relying on defense. Healthy, improved defense has sparked a strong start for No. 25 LSU, which has won four in a row. Ninth-ranked Mississippi and No. 23 Mississippi State have also made strides. All told, five SEC West teams are among the eight league squads ranked in the top 40 of several key defensive categories.

