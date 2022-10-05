Poyer plays key role in Bills’ injury-filled secondary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With multiple injuries to their secondary, the Buffalo Bills have relied on safety Jordan Poyer more than ever. In the three games that Poyer has played for Buffalo this season, the Bills have not allowed a single point in the second half. The 10-year veteran is off to one of the best starts of his career, leading the league in interceptions with four through the season’s first month. Poyer had a standout performance with two interceptions in Buffalo’s 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Poyer had one of the biggest plays of the game, intercepting Lamar Jackson in the end zone on fourth down with just over four minutes remaining.

