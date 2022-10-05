Orioles rally past Blue Jays 5-4 in doubleheader opener

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the first career homer for Vavra, and it capped Baltimore’s rally from a 4-0 deficit. Gabriel Moreno hit his first career home run for the Blue Jays. That was a three-run shot in the sixth. DL Hall earned his first career victory in relief, and Bryan Baker worked a perfect ninth for his first career save.

