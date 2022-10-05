Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a home draw against Osasuna in the Spanish league. Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior scored a goal each in the first half. Oleksandr Zubkov pulled one back for Shakhtar before halftime. The result at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium gave Madrid a five-point lead over second-place Shakhtar in Group F. It was Madrid’s seventh straight group-stage win in the Champions League. It outscored its opponents 19-2 during that run.

