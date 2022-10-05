Leverkusen hires Xabi Alonso as coach, fires Gerardo Seoane

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has fired coach Gerardo Seoane and replaced with him with Xabi Alonso. The Bundesliga club says it “parted ways” with the Swiss coach and appointed the 40-year-old former Spain midfielder. Alonso was to be given a contract through June 2024. Seoane’s last game in charge was the 2-0 loss at Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday. It came days after his team was routed 4-0 at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen was second from bottom in the German league with just five points from the opening eight rounds. Seoane’s team was also knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by third-division team SV Elversberg.

