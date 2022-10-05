Leipzig beats Celtic 3-1 for 1st win in Champions League
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — André Silva has scored two late goals for Leipzig to beat Celtic 3-1 for its first Champions League win of the season. The outstanding Christopher Nkunku also scored as Leipzig finally got off the mark in Group F after losses to Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid. But the win came at a cost as influential goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi had to be carried off early with an apparent right knee injury. Janis Blaswich replaced him for his Champions League debut. Portuguese winger Jota scored for Celtic, which drops to the bottom of Group F with one point.