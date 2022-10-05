Harvick hit with huge fines for alleged Next Gen infractions

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has levied a heavy fine against Kevin Harvick for alleged modifications found on his Ford at Talladega Superspeedway. Harvick has been one of the most outspoken drivers about safety concerns on the Next Gen car. NASCAR docked both Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing 100 points each, fined crew chief Rodney Childers $100,000 and suspended Childers for the next four races. NASCAR said the penalties were for “modification of a single source supplied part.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.